Public examination refused to avoid unfair advantage to liquidator in litigation (Official Receiver v Deuss)

Published on: 12 January 2021
Updated on: 12 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • This case contains five short, practical lessons:
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court gave a judgment containing useful guidance on the balancing exercise involved in an application for public examination, in the context of pre-existing legal claims by the liquidator against the respondent and his company. The judgment also highlights the steps that an office-holder should take prior to issuing an application for public examination. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

