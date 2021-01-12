Public examination refused to avoid unfair advantage to liquidator in litigation (Official Receiver v Deuss)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court gave a judgment containing useful guidance on the balancing exercise involved in an application for public examination, in the context of pre-existing legal claims by the liquidator against the respondent and his company. The judgment also highlights the steps that an office-holder should take prior to issuing an application for public examination. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or to read the full analysis.