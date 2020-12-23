Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Pay, benefits and tax / Pay

Legal News

Public Accounts Committee recommends listing employers that claim under the CJRS

Public Accounts Committee recommends listing employers that claim under the CJRS
Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Public Accounts Committee recommends listing employers that claim under the CJRS
  • Background
  • Public Accounts Committee report: ‘Covid-19: Support for jobs’

Article summary

Employment analysis: The Public Accounts Committee has made a recommendation to HMRC to publish a list of names of employers claiming under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) by the end of January 2021 in its 34th report entitled ‘Covid-19: Support for jobs’, published on 20 December 2020, in order to assist in combatting fraud under the scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More