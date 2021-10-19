LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Prysmian loses trade secrets battle with shipbuilder

Published on: 19 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360 London: A London judge has ruled that a shipbuilding company, Salt Ship, is entitled to damages from a subsidiary of the underwater cable company Prysmian Group because Prysmian engaged in a conspiracy to misuse Salt Ship’s confidential designs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

