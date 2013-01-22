Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / TUPE, outsourcing, share and asset purchases / TUPE and asset purchases

Legal News

Pruning TUPE back to its Acquired Rights Directive roots: BIS consultation (News, 22 January 2013)

Pruning TUPE back to its Acquired Rights Directive roots: BIS consultation (News, 22 January 2013)
Published on: 22 January 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Pruning TUPE back to its Acquired Rights Directive roots: BIS consultation (News, 22 January 2013)
  • Comment
  • Service provision changes
  • Employee liability information
  • The ETO exception
  • Substantial changes in working conditions
  • Micro businesses

Article summary

Proposed changes to TUPE 2006 have been set out in a further consultation published by the Government, including (1) getting rid of the concept of service provisions changes, (2) narrowing the protection against dismissal on transfer such that it will only be automatically unfair if the reason for it (a) is the transfer itself, and (b) is not also an economic, technical or organisational (ETO) reason, (3) narrowing the prohibition against changes to terms and conditions on a transfer so that such a purported change will only be void (a) if the reason for it is the transfer itself, and (b) the reason is not also an economic, technical or organisational (ETO) reason, and (c) the change has not been agreed with the employee, (4) changing the consequences in law of a transfer that involves a substantial detrimental change in working conditions, with the intention of narrowing the scope for bringing unfair dismissal proceedings, (5) altering the meaning of 'entailing changes in the workforce' to include situations involving only relocation of the workforce, thus widening the ETO reason exception, (6) limiting the period during which a transferee must comply with the terms and conditions of a collective agreement made pre-transfer, (7) revoking the existing provisions on providing employee liability information, (8) enabling a transferor to rely on a transferee’s ETO reason to make pre-transfer dismissals, and (9) enabling a transferee to consult with transferring staff prior to a transfer regarding collective redundancies. It is intended that any amendments made will come into force in October 2013. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More