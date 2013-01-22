Pruning TUPE back to its Acquired Rights Directive roots: BIS consultation (News, 22 January 2013)

Article summary

Proposed changes to TUPE 2006 have been set out in a further consultation published by the Government, including (1) getting rid of the concept of service provisions changes, (2) narrowing the protection against dismissal on transfer such that it will only be automatically unfair if the reason for it (a) is the transfer itself, and (b) is not also an economic, technical or organisational (ETO) reason, (3) narrowing the prohibition against changes to terms and conditions on a transfer so that such a purported change will only be void (a) if the reason for it is the transfer itself, and (b) the reason is not also an economic, technical or organisational (ETO) reason, and (c) the change has not been agreed with the employee, (4) changing the consequences in law of a transfer that involves a substantial detrimental change in working conditions, with the intention of narrowing the scope for bringing unfair dismissal proceedings, (5) altering the meaning of 'entailing changes in the workforce' to include situations involving only relocation of the workforce, thus widening the ETO reason exception, (6) limiting the period during which a transferee must comply with the terms and conditions of a collective agreement made pre-transfer, (7) revoking the existing provisions on providing employee liability information, (8) enabling a transferor to rely on a transferee’s ETO reason to make pre-transfer dismissals, and (9) enabling a transferee to consult with transferring staff prior to a transfer regarding collective redundancies. It is intended that any amendments made will come into force in October 2013. or to read the full analysis.