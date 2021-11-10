LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Prudential £11bn transfer deal unjust, policyholders tell court

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Policyholders with Prudential urged a court on 9 November 2021 to reject a deal that would see £11.2bn (US$15.2bn) of annuity policies transferred to Rothesay Life, saying the transfer would leave their retirement payouts in the hands of a riskier insurer. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

