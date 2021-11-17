Provision of boathouse under licence did not fall within sporting exemption for VAT (Cambridge University Boathouse v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Cambridge University Boathouse Ltd (CUBL), the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) held that clubs rather than individual rowers were the true beneficiaries of a boathouse granted under licence to three Cambridge rowing clubs. Consequently, the sporting exemption did not apply.
