Provision of boathouse under licence did not fall within sporting exemption for VAT (Cambridge University Boathouse v HMRC)

Published on: 17 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Cambridge University Boathouse Ltd (CUBL), the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) held that clubs rather than individual rowers were the true beneficiaries of a boathouse granted under licence to three Cambridge rowing clubs. Consequently, the sporting exemption did not apply. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

