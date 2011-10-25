Provimi again applied to avoid strike out of claim based on Commission cartel Decision (Toshiba Carrier & Ors v KME Yorkshire & Ors)

Article summary

The Chancellor of the Chancery Court refused to strike out or summarily dismiss a claim against defendants who were not named in a Commission decision on anti-competitive practices but who were companies within the groups of named undertakings. The inclusion of the claims against the 'unnamed' UK defendants founded jurisdiction under Article 6(1) of the Judgments Regulation against the non-UK domiciled entities and without their presence the claimants would have had to rely instead on Article 5(3) of the Regulation. However, in following the judgments of Aikens and Teare JJ in Provimi and Cooper Tire respectively, the Chancellor concluded that the claims against the UK defendants had been properly pleaded and there was no basis for striking them out or summarily dismissing them. or to read the full analysis.