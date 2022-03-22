Provider selection regime—starter for ten on the supplementary consultation

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In their previous briefing, Emily Broad, Hamza Drabu, Phoebe Baxter, Victoria Fletcher and Katherine Calder of DAC Beachcroft considered the impact of both the NHS Provider Selection Regime (PSR) (part of the Health and Care Bill) and the government’s response to consultation on its 2020 Green Paper ‘Transforming Public Procurement’, on procurement in the health and social care sector. Since their last briefing, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has published the ‘Provider Selection Regime: supplementary consultation on the detail of proposals for regulations’ for the procurement of healthcare services. or to read the full analysis.