Protection against self-incrimination limited to public law children proceedings (F v M)

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Protection against self-incrimination limited to public law children proceedings (F v M)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In F v M, the court was concerned with an application as to which documents would or would not be disclosed to the police at the end of the proceedings. An unusual feature of the application was that it was made 'pre-emptively' by the father, against whom findings had been made by the court. He sought an order that said that any statement or admission that he may opt to make (if any) in reference to the findings made against him would not be disclosed to the police at the end of the proceedings. Annabel Barrons, barrister at 1GC Family Law, analyses the issues.

