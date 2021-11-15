Protecting pensions Lifetime Allowances—the importance of filing notices on time (The Executors of David Harrison (deceased) and another v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Upper Tribunal (the UT) held that, for the purposes of regulation 14 of Schedule 18 of the Finance Act 2011 (Paragraph 14) and the Registered Pension Schemes (Lifetime Allowance Transitional Protection) Regulations 2011 (the LA Regulations), the First-tier Tribunal (the FTT) did not have jurisdiction to hear an appeal against HMRC’s exercise of discretion refusing to accept a taxpayers’ late notification made after the requisite closing date of 5 April 2012 with a view to protecting the value of their pensions accrued by that date from the income tax charge above the 2011–12 lifetime allowance imposed by the Finance Act 2004. The decision means that, where HMRC declines to accept a notice which fails to comply with the requirements of the LA Regulations, the taxpayers only recourse is judicial review proceedings. Written by Oliver Hilton, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers, Lincoln’s Inn. or to read the full analysis.