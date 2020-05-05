Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Pre-action and limitation / Limitation

Legal News

Protected child, forum and jurisdiction and limitation issues (Roberts (a minor and a protected party, by his mother and litigation friend) v Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association)

Protected child, forum and jurisdiction and limitation issues (Roberts (a minor and a protected party, by his mother and litigation friend) v Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association)
Published on: 05 May 2020
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Protected child, forum and jurisdiction and limitation issues (Roberts (a minor and a protected party, by his mother and litigation friend) v Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: This case concerns clinical negligence (birth injury) in Germany. The proceedings were commenced more than three years after the birth leading to a potential limitation defence if German law applied rather than British law. The court considered that German law should be applied rather than English law pursuant to section 12 of the Private International Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1995 (PIL(MP)A 1995). However, the limitation period according to German law did not begin to run until knowledge of negligence was received by the child’s mother. For this reason, the claim had been started in time and was not time-barred. Section 2 of the Foreign Limitation Periods Act 1984 (FLPA 1984) would in any event mean that the application of the German limitation period would have been contrary to public policy and would impose undue hardship on the claimant. The claim was therefore allowed. Written by Marcus Weatherby, partner, at Pattinson and Brewer Solicitors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More