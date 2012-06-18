Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Equity capital markets (Main Market) / IPO

Legal News

Prospectus Regulations 2012 laid before Parliament

Prospectus Regulations 2012 laid before Parliament
Published on: 18 June 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Prospectus Regulations 2012 laid before Parliament

Article summary

The Prospectus Regulations 2012 were laid before Parliament on Friday 15 June 2012 or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More