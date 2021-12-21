- Prosecuting ticket touting as fraudulent trading under section 993 of the Companies Act 2006 (R v Hunter and Smith)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- Fraudulent trading
- Legal status of a ticket
- Unfair contract terms
- Observations about the ticketing market
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Fraudulent trading
- Legal status of a ticket
- Unfair contract terms
- Case details
Corporate Crime analysis: This appeal raised novel points about the legality of online ‘ticket touting’ and considered the elements of second limb fraudulent trading ‘any fraudulent purpose’ (section 993 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006)), the legal status of tickets and the fairness of ticket restrictions used to combat ticket touting under Part 2 of the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA 2015). Written by Jonathan Sandiford QC, barrister at St Pauls Chambers, Leeds; Red Lion Chambers, London and Lincoln House, Manchester.
