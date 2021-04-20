Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Licences and tenancies at will / Licences, tenancies at will and periodic tenancies

Legal News

Proprietary estoppel and implied tenancies (Smoke Club v Network Rail)

Proprietary estoppel and implied tenancies (Smoke Club v Network Rail)
Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Proprietary estoppel and implied tenancies (Smoke Club v Network Rail)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the Upper Tribunal decide?
  • Proprietary estoppel
  • Implied periodic tenancy
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Upper Tribunal (UT) (Lands Chamber) determined that an annual periodic subtenancy with security of tenure under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA 1954) had arisen by implication where a nightclub operator had gone into occupation of land and paid rent. However, no interest had been acquired under the doctrine of proprietary estoppel or constructive trust. Written by Tiffany Scott QC, barrister at Wilberforce Chambers and counsel for the claimants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More