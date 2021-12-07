Proprietary estoppel fails as defence to claim for possession of farm (Earl of Plymouth v Rees)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: A good illustration of the realistic limits of proprietary estoppel. The landlords sought to recover possession of a tenanted farm. After Notices to Quit were upheld at arbitration, the landlords' claim for possession was defended on the basis that the landlords' agent had promised the tenant and his son that the landlords would never seek to recover possession until 'fair compensation' was paid—ie enough money to allow the tenant to move on and carry on farming elsewhere. The judge held that this was, even at its highest, no more than a promise to negotiate, and so was not the sort of promise capable of giving rise to a proprietary estoppel interest: Cobbe v Yeoman's Row Management. The landlords were entitled to possession of the farm, and the tenant's counterclaim was dismissed. Written by Christopher McNall, barrister at 18 St John Street Chambers, Manchester. or to read the full analysis.