Legal News

Proposed new single code of practice stresses scheme self-governance

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: on 17 March the Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published a consultation on an updated and streamlined single code of practice for pension schemes, including more stringent requirements for governing bodies of pension schemes to perform self-assessments on risk. TPR explained that it wants to set out clearly in a single document the responsibilities for those in charge of governing pension schemes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

