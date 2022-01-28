- Proposed EU directive may classify most gig workers and contractors as employees
- The digital 'gig' economy
- What is a 'digital labour platform'?
- Presumption of employment
- Will there be some ways around this directive?
- Statement of work arrangements
- What happens next?
- OC comment
Article summary
EU Law analysis: Will some staffing platforms cease to be commercially viable, and will traditional contractor and consultancy arrangements in the EU be affected? Kevin Barrow, partner, Thomas Leister, partner, Frances Lewis, consultant, and the Workforce Solutions Sector team at Osborne Clarke (OC) analyse the effect of the proposed EU directive on gig workers and contractors.
