Proposed corporate liability reform creates ‘complications’, government adviser says

Published on: 05 March 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Baroness Penn outlines the complexities of a proposed new failure to prevent economic crime offence in the Financial Services Bill

MLex: Proposals to expand corporate liability laws to cover money laundering and fraud would create ‘complications’ within the current regulatory framework, a government adviser has said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

