Home / Banking & Finance / Sustainable finance / Environmental issues

Legal News

Proposals to require mandatory climate-related disclosures by quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs

Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is the background?
  • Which entities will be covered by the proposals?
  • TCFD
  • Proposed disclosure framework
  • Governance
  • Strategy
  • Risk management
  • Metrics and targets
  • Where will the disclosures appear?
    • More...

Article summary

Corporate analysis: This analysis considers the consultation announced by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in March 2021 to require quoted companies, large private companies and LLPs to make mandatory climate-related disclosures aligned with the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

