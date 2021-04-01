Proposals for reform of dealing with charity land

Article summary

Property analysis: On 22 March 2021 the government responded to the Law Commission’s report on Technical Issues in Charity Law. It agreed to most of the recommendations, including those which are designed to reduce some of the administrative burdens associated with dealing with charity land. Maxim Cardew, Chancery barrister who specialises in charity and property law at Maitland Chambers, analyses the background and the implications of the report. or to read the full analysis.