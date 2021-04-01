Sign-in Help
Legal News

Proposals for reform of dealing with charity land

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the Law Commission's proposals, and which have the government accepted?
  • Advisors and surveyor’s reports (Recommendation 14)
  • Connected persons (Recommendation 16)
  • Compliance and enforceability (Recommendation 17)
  • Advertisement (Recommendation 18)
  • Other recommendations
  • Are the proposals likely to make it on to the statute books and what preparations should practitioners be making?
  • Is this a positive development?

Article summary

Property analysis: On 22 March 2021 the government responded to the Law Commission’s report on Technical Issues in Charity Law. It agreed to most of the recommendations, including those which are designed to reduce some of the administrative burdens associated with dealing with charity land. Maxim Cardew, Chancery barrister who specialises in charity and property law at Maitland Chambers, analyses the background and the implications of the report. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

