Proposal for updated EU product liability rules pushed back from Autumn 2022 publication

Published on: 16 August 2022
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: A proposal to adapt EU liability rules to new technological developments, including artificial intelligence (AI), is likely to be presented by the European Commission by the end of 2022, MLex understands. The update of the existing product liability rules, dating to 1985, has been pushed back from an original schedule of the third quarter of 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

