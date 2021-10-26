Proportion of accommodation costs referable to duties of employment

Tax analysis: In Kunjur v HMRC, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) allowed the taxpayer’s appeal, finding that a percentage of his accommodation costs was referable to the duties of his employment. He was obliged to incur a proportion of those expenses as a holder of employment, and wholly, necessarily and exclusively in the performance of his duties.
