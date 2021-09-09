- Property weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Period of notice for residential tenancies reverts to pre-pandemic position
- Consultation on making outdoor measures for high streets permanent
- Transferring property
- HM Land Registry enables pilot of Qualified Electronic Signatures
- Digital registration now possible for multi-title applications
- Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
- Investigating title
- Law Society announces separate residential and commercial CON29DW
- Next phase of digital map for underground pipes and cables
- Failure to call witnesses, reliance upon fraudulent misrepresentations and penalty interest (Ahuja Investments Ltd v Victorygame Ltd and Pandher)
- Residential property
- Law Society warns that Building Safety Bill still leaves leaseholders bearing brunt of cladding crisis
- RSH publishes Chief Executive's Housing 2021 speech
- Property development
- Homes England Delivery Partner Dynamic Purchasing System progress
- Environment, energy and buildings
- England’s homes emit more CO2 than cars
- Fund for implementation of next-gen heat networks
- Criticism of Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme
- Ofgem to support rollout of electric vehicles
- Property taxes
- Autumn Budget
- SDLT indemnity — no assumption that contractual time limits suspended during long correspondence with HMRC
- SDLT — multiple dwelling reilef — converted barn not single dwelling
- SDLT — multiple dwelling relief — converted barn and pool not single dwelling
- VAT exemption — no zero rating for listed building
- ATED — daily penalties
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- Trackers
- New Q&As
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, HMLR enabling a pilot of qualified electronic signatures for residential property, the introduction of separate drainage searches for residential and commercial properties, a case on misrepresentation and proposals to make permanent two changes to permitted development rights made due to the pandemic.
