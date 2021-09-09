LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Period of notice for residential tenancies reverts to pre-pandemic position
  • Consultation on making outdoor measures for high streets permanent
  • Transferring property
  • HM Land Registry enables pilot of Qualified Electronic Signatures
  • Digital registration now possible for multi-title applications
  • Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
  • Investigating title
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, HMLR enabling a pilot of qualified electronic signatures for residential property, the introduction of separate drainage searches for residential and commercial properties, a case on misrepresentation and proposals to make permanent two changes to permitted development rights made due to the pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More