Property weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Transferring property
  • Option agreement unenforceable
  • Dispute as to beneficial ownership
  • Statutory compliance
  • Consultation on definition of ‘higher risk building’ for new building safety regime
  • Further building safety improvements post-Grenfell
  • Agricultural property
  • Notice to quit served on original tenant valid
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: cases on option agreements, beneficial ownership and transfers of a going concern, a reminder of the Trust Registration Service registration deadline and extension of the ban on combustible materials for buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

