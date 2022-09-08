LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Leasing property
  • Electronic telecommunications code—termination rights and terms of renewal
  • Property insolvency
  • Ownership of land on dissolution of foreign company holding on trust
  • Proving transactions at an undervalue/defrauding creditors
  • Corporate and structured property transactions
  • Property restructure to fund pension directors’ pensions unwound
  • Property developer liable to account where an equity arose
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: cases on the Electronic Communications Code, dissolution of a foreign company holding land on trust and the result of the judicial review claim over plans to replace the Retail Prices Index with a version of the Consumer Prices Index and a consultation on a new eighth edition of the City of London Law Society’s certificate of title. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

