menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Property weekly highlights—8 July 2021
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—8 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Property management
  • Court of Appeal confirms vacant possession given so break exercised effectively
  • Correction of drafting error in RPI rent review
  • Statutory compliance
  • Building Safety Bill published
  • Residential property
  • Non-provision of EPC did not invalidate section 21 notice for pre-1 October 2015 AST
  • Right to rent toolkit for landlords of EU, EEA and Swiss citizens
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the publication of the Building Safety Bill and cases on vacant possession on the exercise of break clauses and flaws in RPI rent review clauses. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More