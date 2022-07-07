LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Leasing property
  • Upper Tribunal orders removal of telecoms apparatus for first time
  • Property management
  • Damages for landlord’s implied covenant to repair
  • Residential property
  • Wrong basis for calculation of RRO
  • Transferring property
  • Regulations paving the way for implementation of registration of overseas entities legislation
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the Building Safety Act 2022 and the registration of overseas entities and more on a Telecoms Code case on removal of apparatus. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

