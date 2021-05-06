Sign-in Help
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Property weekly highlights—6 May 2021
Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—6 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BPF calls for end to eviction moratorium in June 2021
  • Temporary adjustments for right to rent ceased
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 80
  • FCA business interruption test case—Supreme Court declarations forthcoming
  • Property insolvency
  • Escheat—strict approach to vesting orders
  • BPF welcomes new regulations on connected-party sales
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and cases on vesting orders on escheat and tenants’ liability to pay for major repairs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More