Legal News

Property weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Markets and outdoor marquee measures made permanent
  • Leasing property
  • Proposed changes to Electronic Communications Code
  • Transferring property
  • HMLR updates Practice Guides 9, 10, 50, 62, 64 and 67
  • Investigating title
  • Various local authorities to join Local Land Charges Register
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: analysis of the proposed changes to the Electronic Communications Code, publication of the New Homes Quality Code and cases on HMOs and possession and sale of a bankrupt’s home. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

