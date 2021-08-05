menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—5 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • MHCLG solution on commercial rent arrears​—ringfencing and arbitration
  • Leasing property
  • Electronic Communications Code—clarity on procedure
  • Tied tenants not sufficiently aware of insurance rights under Pubs Code
  • Property management
  • Residential service charges—restrictions under the statutory regime and contractual recovery of legal costs
  • Notional cost of staff accommodation not service charge
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the progress of the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill and cases on the Electronic Communications Code, service charges and rent repayment orders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More