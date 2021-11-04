- Property weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- BPF reacts to Autumn Budget 2021
- Guidance on Freeports
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Greggs seeks £100m for business interruption losses
- Transferring property
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 8
- PLA updates E-Signatures and E-Signing Platform paper
- Changes to land registration fees
- Investigating title
- Record number of local authorities join Local Land Charges Register
- Leasing property
- Business tenancies—Landlord’s ground g (intention to occupy) appeal fails
- Electronic Communications Code—extent of access rights
- Residential property
- Quantifying RROs
- Enfranchisement—unsuccessful appeal against deferment rate
- HMO licence granted despite joint landlord’s objection
- Right to buy—designated rural areas
- Property development
- Clarification of the proper approach to social housing relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy (Stonewater v Wealden District Council)
- House of Lords debates land use and planning system
- Environment, energy and buildings
- RICS publishes five steps to meeting net zero through real estate investment
- COP26 2 November 2021—RIBA report on the built environment
- £150m for carbon reduction in Welsh social homes
- Property insolvency
- Official Receiver had no power to sell land
- Property in Wales
- Business rates valuation—coronavirus disregarded
- Property in Scotland
- Register of controlled interests—trustees and unincorporated associations
- Consultation on mobile digital connectivity
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- National Security and Investment Act 2021—consultation outcome
- Economic Crime (Anti-Money Laundering) Levy
- LexTalk®Property: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- New module—LexisPSL International Trade
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: BPF response to the Autumn budget, the latest on electronic signatures, cases on opposition to a business tenancy renewal and access rights under the Electronic Communications Code and COP26 news of interest to the property sector.
