Property weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • BPF reacts to Autumn Budget 2021
  • Guidance on Freeports
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Greggs seeks £100m for business interruption losses
  • Transferring property
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 8
  • PLA updates E-Signatures and E-Signing Platform paper
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: BPF response to the Autumn budget, the latest on electronic signatures, cases on opposition to a business tenancy renewal and access rights under the Electronic Communications Code and COP26 news of interest to the property sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

