Property weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BEIS issues statement on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022
  • AXA confirms it is not appealing decision in Corbin & King
  • Statutory compliance
  • Proposed amendments to Building Safety Bill published
  • Transferring property
  • HM Land Registry publishes Practice Guide 82
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 1 and 76
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: Royal Assent of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022, a new HMLR guide on electronic signatures, the latest on the Building Safety Bill and a new Flood Re Scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

