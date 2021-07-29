- Property weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Uncertainties around proposed arbitration process for coronavirus rent arrears
- Easements, rights and covenants
- Discharge of restrictive covenant—original contracting parties (Father's Field Development Ltd v Namulas Pension Trustees Ltd)
- Transferring Property
- TR1 declaration of trust—absence of agreement insufficient for rectification (Ralph v Ralph)
- HM Land Registry publishes new form RXC
- HMLR updates Practice Guide 50
- Residential property
- MHCLG publishes 'easy read' version of its guidance on renting property in England
- Application for removal of manager pursuant to LTA 1987 (Suchorski and others v Norton)
- Property development
- TCPA criticises government’s NPPF for neglecting climate change
- Property taxes
- SDLT—no MDR for land with planning permission (Ladson Preston and AKA Developments v HMRC)
- Property in Wales
- Land Transaction Tax for non-residential and mixed use property
- Response to consultation on new quality standards in new Welsh homes published
- Property in Scotland
- Consultation launched on format of domestic EPCs in Scotland
- Research reports published on energy improvements for new buildings in Scotland
- Additional property updates this week
- HM Treasury seeks views on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing regulations
- Property Disputes highlights
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, cases on discharge of a restrictive covenant, rectification of a transfer and multiple dwellings relief, and a new HM Land Registry form, RXC.
