- Property weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Cinema tenants confirmed as liable for rent due during Covid-related closure
- DLUHC announces al fresco dining to be extended
- Transferring property
- No trespass where occupier had obtained adverse possession
- Register of overseas entities launches 1 August 2022—implementation and guidance
- Updates to the Trust Registration Service Manual
- Money laundering regulations updated
- HM Land Registry updates various practice guides
- Investigating title
- Consequences of overlooking utilities searches
- Property management
- Company fails to restrain winding up petition based on its liability as guarantor
- Statutory compliance
- Building Safety Act 2022—further information and guidance
- Post-Grenfell—response to Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans consultation
- Residential property
- HMO licensing—irrelevant whether property sublet
- Easements, rights and covenants
- Original vendor not entitled to release restrictive covenant
- Property development
- Directions removing Class MA permitted development right modified for certain areas of London
- Record number of Build-to-Rent properties in housing pipeline
- RICS report on levelling up and sustainable placemaking
- CIL appeal decisions
- Development where there are great crested newts
- Environment, energy and buildings
- £100m for communities affected by repeated flooding
- Response to consultation on Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme
- Commercial real estate finance
- BPF calls for Solvency II Regulation reform to unlock investment
- Property taxes
- Business rates—BPF calls for end of downward phasing
- CIOT urges greater clarity around service of SDLT documents
- Clarification of CGT property return requirements
- HMRC updates Toolkit: Capital allowances for structures and buildings
- HMRC updates guidance on non-resident trusts
- Property in Wales
- RICS works with Welsh Government on Leaseholder Support Scheme guidance
- Property in Scotland
- Scottish Government consults on prohibiting direct emissions heating systems
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment confirming two cinema tenants are liable for Covid-related rent arrears, a case on the power of a covenantee to modify a restriction on a property forming part of an estate and the latest on the register of overseas entities and more on the Building Safety Act 2022, including re-opening of the Building Safety Fund.
