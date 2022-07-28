LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Cinema tenants confirmed as liable for rent due during Covid-related closure
  • DLUHC announces al fresco dining to be extended
  • Transferring property
  • No trespass where occupier had obtained adverse possession
  • Register of overseas entities launches 1 August 2022—implementation and guidance
  • Updates to the Trust Registration Service Manual
  • Money laundering regulations updated
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment confirming two cinema tenants are liable for Covid-related rent arrears, a case on the power of a covenantee to modify a restriction on a property forming part of an estate and the latest on the register of overseas entities and more on the Building Safety Act 2022, including re-opening of the Building Safety Fund. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

