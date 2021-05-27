- Property weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government responds to report to support private rented sector
- HMLR updates certificate of identity application forms
- Call for evidence on impact of coronavirus on towns and cities
- Report published on how coronavirus has increased housing inequality
- Leasing property
- Common sense in contracting out
- Transferring property
More...
- HMLR introduces estimated completion dates
- HMLR updates Practice Guides 1, 13, 36, 50 and 63
- Investigating title
- Welwyn Hatfield joins the Digital Local Land Charges Register
- Property insolvency
- Landlord compromise comparison table—CVAs and restructuring plans
- Property taxes
- Rates mitigation scheme challenge succeeds
- Finance Bill 2021
- OTS Capital Gains Tax Review
- Scotland—opting to tax
- Easements, rights and covenants
- Court finds easement over neighbour’s drainpipe in World Heritage Site (Linfoot-Smith v Ansari)
- Residential property
- Law Society seeks views on Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill 2021
- Committee Chair urges government to address EWS1 issues
- Shelter publishes report on housing emergency
- BSA and UK Finance call for changes to the Support for Mortgage Interest rules
- Property development
- MHLG publishes guidance on First Homes
- BPF confirms growth of build-to-rent sector
- MHCLG announces funding for councils to develop local design guide
- TCPA campaign to create a healthy home and neighbourhood
- TCPA publishes guidance on delivering new Garden Cities
- Homes England—Dynamic Purchasing System to replace Delivery Partner Panel
- Homes England £100m loan to support homes in Canada Water
- Environment, energy and buildings
- Government to publish Green Paper on Environment Bill later in 2021
- BEIS—local authority competition for financial support to enforce MEES
- RICS guidance on sustainability and ESG in valuation
- Ofgem funding for electric cars
- VAT liability of charging of electric vehicles
- Agricultural property
- Agricultural tenancy reform
- Property in Scotland
- Standard security and rectification
- Guidance on post-sale NSSED shared equity schemes in Scotland
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: more on the decisions in the TFS contracting out case and the Supreme Court case on business rates mitigation, plus a useful summary, in table form, of the recent cases on the impact on landlords of tenant restructurings and CVAs and an interesting County Court case on easements in the residential context.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.