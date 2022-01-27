LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Transferring property
  • Local authority did not hold land on charitable trust
  • Smart devices and form TA10
  • Investigating title
  • Four local authorities join Local Land Charges Register
  • Residential property
  • Execution of deposit information certificates and section 8 notices by companies
  • Building safety developments
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest building safety developments and the latest on the Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill, more on the Bath Rugby v Greenwood case on restrictive covenants and another case on valuation under the Electronic Communications Code. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office