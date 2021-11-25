LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Analysis of the proposed rent arbitration scheme
  • County Court rejects another tenant’s defences in rent claim
  • Successful judicial review of refusal to grant business rate relief
  • Leasing property
  • Outcome of Electronic Communications Code consultation published
  • Transferring property
  • Contractual dispute—development of zero-carbon homes
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, the outcome of a consultation on the Electronic Communications Code and more net zero initiatives following on from COP26. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

