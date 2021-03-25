Sign-in Help
Property weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Extension of residential eviction moratorium
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 26​​ and 80
  • Extension of restrictions on winding up
  • Business rates discount
  • FCA coronavirus business interruption test case—deduction of government grants
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Law Commission’s 14th Programme of Law Reform
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Law Commission’s 14th Programme of Law Reform, the Queen’s speech, announcements on the progress of business rates reform and potential changes to the VAT land and property exemption, the government response to the Law Commission’s recommendations on reforms to charity law, CMA intervention in unfair ground rents in housebuilder’s leases, a Law Society pilot on early information in the conveyancing process and cases on proprietary estoppel, perfecting gifts and the deregistration of commons. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

