Property weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Law Commission’s 14th Programme of Law Reform, the Queen’s speech, announcements on the progress of business rates reform and potential changes to the VAT land and property exemption, the government response to the Law Commission’s recommendations on reforms to charity law, CMA intervention in unfair ground rents in housebuilder’s leases, a Law Society pilot on early information in the conveyancing process and cases on proprietary estoppel, perfecting gifts and the deregistration of commons. or to read the full analysis.