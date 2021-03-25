- Property weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Extension of residential eviction moratorium
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 26 and 80
- Extension of restrictions on winding up
- Business rates discount
- FCA coronavirus business interruption test case—deduction of government grants
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Law Commission’s 14th Programme of Law Reform
- Queen’s speech 11 May
- Transferring property
- Law Commission’s recommendations for charity law reform accepted by government
- Interaction of Proprietary estoppel and section 2
- Perfecting gifts
- Residential property
- CMA requires removal of onerous ground rent term
- Law Society home information pilot
- Property taxes
- Tax consultation day—23 March 2021—reform of business rates and the exemption from VAT for land and buildings
- SDLT—failed argument that adjoining land did not attract higher residential rate
- Further extension to 90-day time limit for notifying an option to tax land and buildings
- HMRC guidance updated — reverse charge for construction services
- Freeports bidding prospectus
- Commercial real estate finance
- Overage and refinancing—good faith obligations
- Lenders’ duties
- Easements, rights and covenants
- De-registration of common—meaning of ‘curtilage’
- Property development
- Electronic Communications Code—temporary relocation
- Committee seeks views on impact and future of permitted development rights
- MHCLG announces increase in new housing starts
- Environment, energy and buildings
- Energy efficiency of existing homes
- Energy performance—amendment to fees for entering data on register
- Green upgrades for 50,000 homes in England and Scotland
- Crown Estate to create new floating wind leases in Celtic Sea
- Environment Agency announces attainment of flood defence goals
- Closure of domestic renewable heat incentive—impact assessment added to consultation
- Property in Wales
- Extension of residential eviction moratorium
- Extension of increased residential notice period
- Coronavirus loan scheme to assist with rent extended
- Help to Buy scheme extended to March 2023
- 24m for town regeneration
- Land Release Fund for social housing
- Consultation on business rates revaluation
- Property in Scotland
- Short term let controls
- Report on tackling housing sector issues
- Report on tackling cladding issues
- Overall approval for land fund
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Law Commission’s 14th Programme of Law Reform, the Queen’s speech, announcements on the progress of business rates reform and potential changes to the VAT land and property exemption, the government response to the Law Commission’s recommendations on reforms to charity law, CMA intervention in unfair ground rents in housebuilder’s leases, a Law Society pilot on early information in the conveyancing process and cases on proprietary estoppel, perfecting gifts and the deregistration of commons.
