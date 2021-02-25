Sign-in Help
Property weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Spring Budget 2021—real estate predictions
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Moratorium on residential evictions extended
  • SDLT holiday
  • Property taxes
  • Business rates avoidance—sham leases
  • Final business rates review report delayed until autumn 2021
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, predictions for the Spring Budget and cases on the release of restrictive covenants and adverse possession. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

