LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Property weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Property management
  • Effect of restructuring plan on liability of original tenant and guarantor
  • Residential property
  • Failure to obtain gas safety record prohibits ‘no-fault’ eviction procedure
  • Landlord in Bristol banned from letting properties
  • Nine companies owning former Taylor Wimpey freeholds to remove rent doubling clauses from leases
  • Transferring property
  • HMLR updates Practice Guides 30, 36a, 76, 78 and 80 and three forms
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: a High Court case on the effect of a restructuring plan on the liability of an original tenant and guarantor and a County Court case on the effect on a section 21 notice of a landlord’s failure to obtain a gas safety record. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More