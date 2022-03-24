LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Spring Statement 2022—energy efficiency and business rates
  • Planning law consequences for Homes for Ukraine
  • Environment, energy and buildings
  • ‘Green’ terms in business lease renewals
  • BPF plan for Net Zero Pledge in property sector
  • Flood hydrology roadmap to improve flood risk management
  • UKGBC guide for delivering social value on built environment projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the Spring Statement 2022, a County Court case on green provisions on a lease renewal of a business tenancy and analysis of the recent Supreme Court decision on ending secured tenancies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

