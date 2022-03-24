Property weekly highlights—24 March 2022

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the Spring Statement 2022, a County Court case on green provisions on a lease renewal of a business tenancy and analysis of the recent Supreme Court decision on ending secured tenancies.
