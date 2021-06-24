menu-search
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Restrictions on enforcement extended—implications for landlords and tenants
  • Regulations extending temporary insolvency measure
  • Renting guidance updated as Step 3 restrictions continue
  • USA — rent abatement
  • Property development
  • Electronic Communications Code—terms of interim code agreements
  • Pubs, planning policy and the Public Sector Equality Duty
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, cases on interim rights under the Electronic Communications Code and the interaction of planning and the Public Sector Equality Duty and the latest on developments in residential leasehold reform. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

