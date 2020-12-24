Sign-in Help
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • Property weekly highlights—24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Renting guidance updated with introduction of fourth tier
  • Government updates guidance on moving home
  • HMLR adds timescales to guidance on temporary measures
  • Transferring property
  • Triggering option agreements — definition of ‘planning permission’
  • HMLR updates guidance on execution under power of attorney
  • Leasing property
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and cases on triggering option agreements and the latest on HMRC's VAT treatment of early termination fees and compensation payments.

