Property weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Government renting guidance updated to reflect new 2021–22 plans
  • Transferring property
  • Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
  • Investigating title
  • New versions of CPSE1, CPSE5 and CPSE7 released
  • Tameside Metropolitan BC to join Local Land Charges Register
  • Residential property
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, changes to some of the CPSEs, a case on effective execution by a company and the latest on the Residential Property Developer Tax. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

