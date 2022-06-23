LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Leasing property
  • Supreme Court guidance on new Electronic Communications Code
  • No breach of covenant for quiet enjoyment
  • Property management
  • Damages for breach of landlord’s implied covenant to repair
  • Transferring property
  • Heads of terms not binding
  • Trust structures holding UK real estate: Reporting requirements
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: hand down of the Supreme Court judgment in three jointly heard appeals dealing with the Electronic Communications Code, a case on heads of terms/lockout provisions and reaction to the Renters Reform White Paper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

