- Property weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BPF—huge barriers to ‘levelling up’ plans
- Modifications to possession procedures extended until November
- Six months on from FCA Business Interruption Insurance Test Case
- Pavement licences
- Transferring property
- Law Commission publishes annual report
- HMLR publishes annual report and accounts
- Proposals to modernise lasting powers of attorney
- Investigating title
- Dudley joins Local Land Charges Register
- Statutory compliance
- The Building Safety Bill—leaseholders and remediation costs
- Consultation on building safety levy
- EWS1 not necessary for buildings under 18 metres
- Property taxes
- Residential Property Developer Tax - CIOT response
- Legislation Day: Draft Finance Bill 2022
- Property development
- Overage and expert determination
- MHCLG Building Beautiful Places Plan
- MHCLG plan to regenerate high streets and support community venues
- Improving London’s high streets
- Environment, energy and buildings
- BEIS consultation on electricity storage
- Flooding and coastal protection to be improved by 2027
- Insurance
- Aviva wants new building rules after UK storm claims surge
- Property insolvency
- Escheat, overriding interests and actual occupation
- Maintenance agreements and transactions at an undervalue
- Commercial real estate finance
- Deed of priority not a forgery
- Property in Wales
- Changes to listed building consent applications
- Property in Scotland
- Commercial property management—extraordinary repairs
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Law Commission’s annual report, cases on escheat and actual occupation and more comment on the Building Safety Bill.
