Property weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • BPF—huge barriers to ‘levelling up’ plans
  • Modifications to possession procedures extended until November
  • Six months on from FCA Business Interruption Insurance Test Case
  • Pavement licences
  • Transferring property
  • Law Commission publishes annual report
  • HMLR publishes annual report and accounts
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Law Commission’s annual report, cases on escheat and actual occupation and more comment on the Building Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

