Property weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Business tenancy renewals and the pandemic
  • Unpaid rent and the pandemic
  • Accounting treatment of temporary rent concessions
  • Temporary right for moveable structures
  • FCA business interruption test case—coronavirus calculator
  • Leasing property
  • Proprietary estoppel and implied tenancies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis including cases on lease renewals and unpaid rent and the Law Society’s response to a consultation on the Electronic Communications Code. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

