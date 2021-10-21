LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Autumn Budget 2021—tax predictions from the market
  • Property taxes
  • VAT—development—payment in connection with lease and leaseback
  • Property development
  • No duty to take past housing oversupply into account in assessing five-year target
  • CIOT comments: Residential Property Developer Tax
  • Land shortages constraining supply of new homes
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: budget predictions, new regulations in relation to the Building Safety Bill, the Law Society’s response to the ‘modernising lasting powers of attorney’ consultation and a Court of Appeal case on the reservation of minerals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More