- Property weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Autumn Budget 2021—tax predictions from the market
- Property taxes
- VAT—development—payment in connection with lease and leaseback
- Property development
- No duty to take past housing oversupply into account in assessing five-year target
- CIOT comments: Residential Property Developer Tax
- Land shortages constraining supply of new homes
More...
- BPF publishes analysis on critical Build-to-rent sector
- Statutory compliance
- Five sets of draft regulations on Building Safety Bill
- Residential property
- Amount of rent repayment orders appealed
- Housing Ombudsman consults on Corporate Plan for 2022–2025
- Rogue landlord successfully prosecuted
- Property management
- Service charge decision in favour of landlord set aside
- Transferring property
- Law Society responds to 'modernising lasting powers of attorney' consultation
- HM Land Registry updates guidance on AP1 form
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 78
- Dispute over beneficial shares in property
- Investigating title
- Pendle Borough Council to join Local Land Charges Register
- Easements, rights and covenants
- Court of Appeal confirms no reservation of common stone of the district
- Environment, energy and buildings
- RICS responds to government's Net Zero and Heat & Buildings Strategies
- Release date for Energy Performance of Building Certificates statistics
- LGA plan to invest in green retrofitting
- Camden Council announces climate bonds funding plan for green projects
- Homes England and Octopus Real Estate launch £175m Greener Homes Alliance
- Mayor of London announces Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy
- Maps identifying land supporting SPA water birds
- Insurance
- UK insurers urge government to spend on flood defences
- Fair presentation of risk considered under Insurance Act 2015 (Berkshire Assets v AXA)
- Property in Scotland
- Breach of a keep open order not necessarily contempt of court
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: budget predictions, new regulations in relation to the Building Safety Bill, the Law Society’s response to the ‘modernising lasting powers of attorney’ consultation and a Court of Appeal case on the reservation of minerals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.