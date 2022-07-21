- Property weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Transferring property
- Register of Overseas Entities launch 1 August 2022
- Law Society publishes Practice Note on professional undertakings
- Proprietary estoppel claim successful
- HMLR updates Practice Guide 24
- Investigating title
- London Borough of Enfield to join Local Land Charges Programme
- Leasing property
- Electronic Communications Code consideration—comparables not useful
- Electronic Communications Code interim rights—compensation and costs
- Property management
- Insurance rent—FTT wrong to speculate that insurance was invalid
- Residential property
- Leaseholder guidance on Building Safety Act 2022
- Current lending position for buildings with safety concerns
- Selective licensing penalties—meaning of ‘house’
- Statutory compliance
- Building Safety Act 2022—consultations on building regulations changes
- Property development
- Guidance on street design best practice
- Mayor of London doubles council house building target
- Agricultural property
- First Basic Payment Scheme advance payments made
- Property in Wales
- Implementation of Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016
- Guidance issued on fitness for human habitation for Welsh tenants
- Building safety update
- Terms of Reference for review on reducing flood risk
- Consultation response—second homes and LTT
- Business rates consultation
- Property taxes
- CIOT response: potential reforms to UK’s capital allowance regime
- HMRC launches consultation on digitalising business rates
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- First award under coronavirus rent arrears statutory arbitration scheme—no relief for jewellery retailer
- Draft legislation for Finance Bill 2023
- Additional property updates this week
- Property Disputes highlights
- HMLR publishes 2021–22 annual report and accounts
- RICS response to dealing with review of RICS in Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on launch of the Register of Overseas Entities, more subordinate legislation paving the way for implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, a new Law Society practice note on professional undertakings, new leaseholder guidance on the Building Safety Act 2002, the first award under the statutory arbitration process for landlords and tenants to resolve disputes over commercial rent arrears accrued during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and cases on the Electronic Communications Code.
