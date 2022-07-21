LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property weekly highlights—21 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Transferring property
  • Register of Overseas Entities launch 1 August 2022
  • Law Society publishes Practice Note on professional undertakings
  • Proprietary estoppel claim successful
  • HMLR updates Practice Guide 24
  • Investigating title
  • London Borough of Enfield to join Local Land Charges Programme
  • Leasing property
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on launch of the Register of Overseas Entities, more subordinate legislation paving the way for implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, a new Law Society practice note on professional undertakings, new leaseholder guidance on the Building Safety Act 2002, the first award under the statutory arbitration process for landlords and tenants to resolve disputes over commercial rent arrears accrued during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and cases on the Electronic Communications Code. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More