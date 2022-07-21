Property weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on launch of the Register of Overseas Entities, more subordinate legislation paving the way for implementation of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016, a new Law Society practice note on professional undertakings, new leaseholder guidance on the Building Safety Act 2002, the first award under the statutory arbitration process for landlords and tenants to resolve disputes over commercial rent arrears accrued during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and cases on the Electronic Communications Code. or to read the full analysis.