Property weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
  • Property weekly highlights—21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Supreme Court rules in favour of policyholders in coronavirus business interruption test case
  • Transferring property
  • Registering restrictions—Registrar’s duties
  • No beneficial interest proved
  • Quantum of loss for negligent surveyor’s lack of pre-purchase advice
  • HMLR issues guidance on new digital registration service
  • LSAG publishes updated anti-money laundering guidance for legal sector
Article summary

This week's edition of Property weekly highlights includes: the latest on the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and cases on registration of restrictions, variation and demand of residential service charges and rights of drainage. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

